Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,012,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,172,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Varian Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAR. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $172,648,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,769,000 after purchasing an additional 911,042 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $137,600,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 553,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.06.

Shares of VAR opened at $177.22 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $177.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

