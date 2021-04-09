Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.15. 2,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,983. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

