Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

