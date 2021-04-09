Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $5,067.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00293199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.51 or 0.00773584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.14 or 1.00296800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00740120 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

