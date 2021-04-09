Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $12.06 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $858,154.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00085598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.42 or 0.00618492 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041194 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.