Old Port Advisors Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.40 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

