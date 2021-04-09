Old Port Advisors Has $4.29 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $136.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,806. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

