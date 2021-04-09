Old Port Advisors Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $10,632,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,251.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,069.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,816.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,271.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

