Old Port Advisors Sells 13,331 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of DHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. 9,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.