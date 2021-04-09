ONEOK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,569 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 807% compared to the average volume of 945 put options.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

