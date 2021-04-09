Open Governance Token (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00085215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.00621575 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

