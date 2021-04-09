OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $184.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

