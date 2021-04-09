Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,550 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 309,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 106,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

