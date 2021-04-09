Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock remained flat at $$77.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 650,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,626,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

