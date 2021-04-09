Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,539 shares of company stock worth $42,735,902. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

