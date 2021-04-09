Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $377.44. 33,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $374.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

