Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.38% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYM opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $488.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

