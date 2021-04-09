Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $293.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $156.91 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.50 and its 200-day moving average is $274.55.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

