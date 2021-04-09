Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

