Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

C stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

