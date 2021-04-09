Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of EastGroup Properties worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

NYSE:EGP opened at $149.21 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

