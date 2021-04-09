Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $770.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $488.00 and a one year high of $826.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $732.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

