Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,229 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

