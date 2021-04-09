PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post $365.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.13 million to $392.00 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $358.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.