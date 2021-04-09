Pamela Kilday Sells 3,748 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at $262,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

nCino stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.66.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

