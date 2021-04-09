Park National Corp OH Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Paychex by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

