Park National Corp OH Invests $53,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.74 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.