Park National Corp OH Makes New $210,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $168.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $173.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

