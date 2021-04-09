Park National Corp OH Purchases Shares of 1,085 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 158.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $234.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $107.20 and a one year high of $236.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

