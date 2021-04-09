Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE opened at $176.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $181.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.69.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

