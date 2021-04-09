PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. PayPal posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $264.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.53. PayPal has a 1 year low of $102.34 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $309.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

