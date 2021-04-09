PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 190,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

