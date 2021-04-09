PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.87. 135,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The firm has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

