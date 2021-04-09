Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -670.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.