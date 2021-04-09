Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,181.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,181 ($41.56) and last traded at GBX 3,170 ($41.42), with a volume of 177584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,092 ($40.40).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,910.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,721.13. The company has a market capitalization of £10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99). Also, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

