PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 451,408 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTR stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

