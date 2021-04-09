Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Acquires £5,014.65 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Matthias Bichsel bought 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Friday. Petrofac Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.75 ($3.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. The stock has a market cap of £383.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.42.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

