Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.82

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.82 and traded as high as C$5.55. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 414,572 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.63 million and a PE ratio of -25.14.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$116.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at C$759,239.95. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,900 over the last quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

