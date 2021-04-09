Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.68. 665,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,338,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

