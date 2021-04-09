Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 88.1% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.