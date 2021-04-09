PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.31

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.31 and traded as high as $33.73. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 4,080 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

