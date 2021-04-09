PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.31

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.31 and traded as high as $33.73. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 4,080 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.80.

About PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit