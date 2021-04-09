Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down to $55.07

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.07, but opened at $53.16. Phreesia shares last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 1,252 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,526 shares of company stock worth $23,312,344. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

