Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.
Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $11.58.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
