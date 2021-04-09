Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

