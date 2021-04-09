Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Plexus news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,294,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. 105,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,078. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

