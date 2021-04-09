Pluton Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for $10.31 or 0.00017606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00620308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040525 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.