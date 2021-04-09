Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Post reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

POST stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. Post has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,550.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $57,717,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $17,778,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

