Power Ledger Trading Up 4.5% This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $277.99 million and $36.53 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.11 or 0.00622183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00032807 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,897,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.