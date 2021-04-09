PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.75 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PPG Industries by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PPG Industries by 520.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

