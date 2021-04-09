PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $24,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.